Serving Albuquerque’s most vulnerable population. That’s been the mission of the Good Shepherd Center for the last 72 years. They are inviting the community to come out and celebrate St. Patricks Day with them.

The Good Shepherd 72nd annual Brother Mathias St Patrick’s day dinner and celebration is at ST Pius X gymnasium is Friday, March 17 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. They will be having an opening prayer before they serve the meals. Adult tickets will be $17 and children will be $7 children under 12 are free. Tickets are available at the door.

If you would like to donate and can’t attend you can visit their Donate site.

