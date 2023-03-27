For more than a decade, the Hispano Philanthropic Society has supported community middle schools through education and mentorship opportunities, speaker series, and family support projects. As a part of National Women’s History month, New Mexico living spoke with Arian Gonzales, Jadira Gurule, and Raquel Benavidez about celebrating Hispanic women who tell their stories.

They promote leadership in philanthropy through engagement and development of Hispanic talent to advance cultural prosperity in the community. For them, Women’s History month shows what women have done in the past and pushes them to continue doing just as much great things. And become leaders for young women who look up to them.