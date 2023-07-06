The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) Convention is taking place in Duke City at the end of this month. The event will bring many national delegates of LULAC to discuss issues, set policies, elect the organization’s national leaders, and more. This is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate New Mexico culture through a series of engaging events.

LULAC National contention & Exposition will be held July 31 – August 5. This is an event to empower Latinos at every level. As the premier Hispanic convention, the LULAC National Convention draws over 15,000 participants each year including top leaders from the government, business, and the Latino community.