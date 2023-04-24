M’Tucci’s is gearing up to celebrate Mother’s Day at their restaurants. Mother’s Day is coming up soon and if you haven’t made any plans, now is the time to get ready to show Mom how much she means to you.

M’Tucci’s will be hosting specials at all their locations throughout Albuquerque for Mother’s Day. Every location will be hosting a different menu, menu updates for the holiday can be found on their social media pages or at mtuccis.com. Ernest Nunez General Manager, says they love to celebrate in general and Mother’s Day is traditionally a huge event for families.

Guests will also get a chance to enjoy live music with their dining experience for the event, live music will vary by location. Each M’Tuccis will share different activities for Mother’s Day, May 14. To learn more or book a table visit, mtuccis.com.