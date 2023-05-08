Graduation season is almost here. If you have a soon-to-be graduate and will be holding a party, M’tucci’s has you covered.

M’tucci’s has private rooms in three different locations perfect for a graduation celebration. The sizes of the rooms vary from 35-70 people and the guest can choose to have an open menu or a private one. They recommend that you book as soon as possible since a lot of celebrations are happening in the month of May.

M’Tucci’s will also be hosting specials for Mother’s Day at all their locations throughout Albuquerque. Every location will be hosting a different menu, menu updates for the holiday can be found on their social media pages or at mtuccis.com. There will be music and each mom will receive a Tulup.