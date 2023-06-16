Father’s Day is this Sunday and Calvary Church is celebrating in a big way.

Calvary will be having three services at their main campus along with performances. The services will be Saturday at 6:30 p.m. and Sunday at 9:00 and 11:00 a.m. They will be also having gifts for all the dads and cold brew.

Calvary Church will also be debuting its documentary ‘Where’s Dad’ this Father’s Day weekend. It highlights the missing fathers and kids who grow up abandoned by their dads. Calvary is also presenting a Father’s Day TV Special at 3:00 p.m. on KRQE TV 13.