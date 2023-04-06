With just days away from Easter Sunday, Calvary Church has several services and events lined up, to not only recognize the significance of Easter but also Good Friday.

Starting their celebration with Good Friday, they will have two services one at noon that will be outside and one at 6 p.m. inside. Throughout the day they will have a blood drive.

Easter Sunday will have NM’s Biggest Easter Sunrise Service Is Sunday, April 9, with doors opening at 6 a.m. church starts at 7 a.m. at UNM Stadium. After the sunrise service, there will be two more services at 9 and 11 a.m. The ester bunny will also fly over in a hot air balloon dropping 8,000 eater eggs at the park.

For more information visit easterabq.com.