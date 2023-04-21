The National Hispanic Cultural Center is hosting “Día de Familia: Tierra Hermosa” a free event that’s all about showing love to the world we live in. Take a stroll along the bosque and explore bats and native seeds with the U.S Forest Service or even express your love of the earth through poetry.

Tierra Hermosa’s event will be on April 22 from 11:00 am–3:00 pm. This is a free event to celebrate Earth Day at the NHCC with art activities, music, film, and poetry for all. Art activities include painting on the bosque and other nature-inspired projects that connect art and science. Tierra Adentro Charter School Dance Ensemble will present a flamenco pre-film performance. Then, finish out the day with a free film screening of the award-winning Brazilian animated children’s film, Boy & The World.