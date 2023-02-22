Each year across different parts of the world, Carnival is celebrated. Frank Leo and PANdemonium with the Odara Dance Ensemble are hosting “Carnaval 2023: Homage!” at the National Hispanic Cultural Center. Carnaval is a celebration of life. People during this time are giving thanks for things in their life.

The production will pay respect to the rhythms, cultures, and people who have influenced Frank and Pilar Leto. The audience will also experience the musical styles and dances of Brazil, Trinidad, Cuba, and New Orleans.

“Carnaval 2023: Homage!” is from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25. Tickets range from $17, $22, $27 with a $2 discount for seniors, children 12 years old and younger & NHCC members. For more information, visit https://www.nhccnm.org/event/carnaval-2023-homage/.