The Indian Pueblo Cultural Center (IPCC) is kicking off American Indian Week with a series of highly anticipated events followed by a spring arts market. They are gearing up to host seven days of special events which start on Monday, April 24, and run through Sunday, April 30 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Activities include cultural dance schedules from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. each day and Native artists will be offering handcrafted work for sale.

The museum is open throughout the week with a new exhibit

The last weekend of American Indian Week will feature the Spring Arts Market from April 29 – 30. The IPCC’s courtyard will be transformed into a marketplace with 46 artists’ and two youth artist booths featuring pottery, jewelry, paintings and more. There will also be cultural dance groups performing from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. on both days, along with pottery and jewelry-making demonstrations.

Visitors can shop for authentic Native Art at the Indian Pueblo Store and are invited to experience immersive exhibits and learn about Pueblo’s history and culture.

Attendees can dine at IPCC’s restaurant, Indian Pueblo Kitchen from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. There will be a variety of other dining options at IPCC’s Avanyu Plaza which is located across the street from the Center.

Due to the popularity of the event those interested are encouraged to purchase tickets online here, to avoid the long lines. For more information, visit indianpueblo.org.