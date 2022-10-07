Casting for Recovery is a program that aims to help women who have survived breast cancer. The program provides fly fishing retreats for women battling breast cancer.

They take 14 women every year who have survived breast cancer, and they teach them how fly-fishing. This program takes place in northern New Mexico.

Fly casting can be excellent physical therapy for women who have had surgery or radiation as part of their breast cancer treatment. The gentle motion of fly casting increases the mobility in the arm and upper body. For more information, visit their website.