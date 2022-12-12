The Castellano Foundation will host a special Christmas event in Mora, New Mexico. Along with that, they will also be having a toy drive that benefits local kids in need.

The Castellano foundation strives to be a positive force in the community. They have a veteran services program that offers therapy to military members and veterans who suffer from PTSD and substance abuse.

The Christmas event will be a free dinner on December 28 and will take place at the Mora Senior Center. The toys will be distributed during the dinner. Santa Clause and the Grinch will be there and taking pictures. The Mora Senior Center is located at 3 Courthouse Drive, Mora, NM 87732.



