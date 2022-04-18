Providing care for the community. Casa Esperanza, Inc. is a non-profit in the Albuquerque area that offers support to families who are traveling with serious medical needs.

Chrisann Gray and Frances Burch joined New Mexico Living to talk about their big event coming up. The organization is turning 30 this year and throughout that time they have provided support to 43,000 families. The Honky-Tonk for Hope Event is happening on April 29 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Dirty Bourbon Dance Hall & Saloon. This event will include a night of food, music, and dancing. Guests will also be able to get to know the company, fundraise, and have a fun time.

To learn more or join the fun, visit casanm.org/.