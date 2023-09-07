Owned and operated by the Canossian Daughters of Charity, Casa Angelica has been providing therapy, enrichment, and community for those in need in Albuquerque for 56 years. The organization is hosting its Annual Benefit Gala on Tuesday, September 15, starting at 6 p.m. at Sandia Resort.

Since 1967, Casa Angelic has been helping children and young adults with developmental disabilities. Complete with physical, occupational, aqua, and pet therapy, the organization is licensed as an Intermediate Care Facilities for Individuals with Intellectual Disabilities (ICF-IID).

The gala will raise money for Casa Angelic to purchase specialized equipment for those with disabilities and to make much-needed renovations to its facilities. The evening will consist of fine dining, live jazz music, and a silent auction. To purchase tickets to the gala or for more information, call (505) 877-5763 or visit this link.