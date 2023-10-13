Carter’s Family Practice and Wellness is a local, small private practice offering primary care for all ages. They are now accepting new patients to be seen by Beverly Carter, a certified Family Nurse Practitioner.

Beverly Carter started as an EMT. She then pursued a degree in nursing and worked as a registered nurse with a majority of her time spent in an emergency room. She loved being an RN but wanted to spend more time with her patients. Following her passion, she completed her master’s degree in nursing and specialized as a family nurse practitioner.

Carter’s Family Practice and Wellness not only offers primary care, but they also have laser treatments, botox/xeomin, dermal filler PDO threads, TMJ/headache treatment, and platelet-rich plasma treatments.

For more information, visit https://www.cartersfamilypractice.com/.