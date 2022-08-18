Caroline Monnet is an Anishinaabe native artist who uses visual and media arts to communicate complex ideas about indigenous identity. She recently directed “Bootlegger” (2021) and will feature her work in Santa Fe’s Indian Market.

“Bootlegger” tells the story of a young woman witnessing bootlegging when she comes back to her home community. According to Monnet, it tackles the issue of prohibition and shows how it “brings community together” since they have to decide together whether they condemn bootlegging activities or not. “It’s a story about mobilizing people and making change,” she said.

Monnet will participate in Santa Fe’s Indian Market and is thrilled by it: “I’m really excited to be here,” she added.

