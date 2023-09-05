Cardboard Playhouse Theatre Company will be hosting performances of the youth edition of Nickelodeon’s “The Spongebob Musical” at Rodey Theatre. Performances will take place from Friday, September 15, through Sunday, September 24. Friday’s shows will begin at 7 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday’s shows will begin at 2 p.m.

Cardboard Playhouse is a nonprofit children’s theatre company that got its start in 2004. The company, started by Doug Montoya and Kristin Berg, prides itself on casting children based on their ability to perform rather than their ability to afford to participate in theatre.

“Plunge into this stunning all-singing, all-dancing, dynamic stage show! When the citizens of Bikini Bottom discover that a volcano will soon erupt and destroy their humble home, SpongeBob and his friends must come together to save the fate of their undersea world. With lives hanging in the balance and all hope lost, a most unexpected hero rises up. The power of optimism really can save the world!” The Spongebob Musical synopsis, courtesy of carboardplayhouse.org

Tickets for the shows are $12 for anyone three years old or over; to purchase tickets, click here. Other upcoming shows from Cardboard Playhouse include “Anastasia: The Musical,” “Madagascar,” and Disney’s “The Little Mermaid Jr.” All performances will be held at 100 Gold Avenue in Albuquerque.