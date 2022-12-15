A one-man Christmas show ‘The Santaland Diaries’ comes to Albuquerque this Holiday Season.

When a down-on-his-luck wannabe actor arrives in New York City at the end of the year, the only employment he can find is as a reluctant but relentlessly cheerful, elf. Newly christened “Crumpet,” our clever anti-hero shares his observations of the mayhem in front of and behind the scenes during one chaotic December.

The Santaland Diaries will perform at The Box Performing Space, Dec 16-24. Show times vary per day. Tickets are $18, a holiday play for mature Elves only.