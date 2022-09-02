The Cardboard Playhouse Theatre Company will start presenting “Seussical Jr.” on Sep. 3 at the Electric Playhouse. Actresses Mabel Zehnder and Marley Crump stopped by to talk about the show.

The presentation will feature iconic Dr. Seuss’ characters such as Horton the Elephant and the Cat in the Hat. The play is “based on the story of Horton the Elephant but incorporates a bunch of Dr. Seuss characters,” said Zehnder. The audience will not only watch an entertaining show but will also soak in the unique atmosphere of the Electric Playhouse. “There is so much to see there. So many different screens to look at, so many different activities to go through. I thought it was so much fun,” added Crump.

Tickets are available at $25.