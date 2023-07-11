We all know the movie, “Mean Girls,” The Cardboard Playhouse Theatre is bringing that film to the stage with their production of “Mean Girls Junior”.

Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home in suburban Illinois. How will this newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order? By taking on The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. Cady and her friends devise a “Revenge Party” to end Regina’s reign with Cady going undercover as an aspiring Plastic. When the lines between the real Cady and her Plastic self get blurred, she must find her way back to herself and her true friends.

Mean Girls Jr. will be performing at the Rodey Theater at UNM Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets are on sale at $14.50.