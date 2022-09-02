Cano Health will host a grand gala on Oct. 1 at the Embassy Suites by Hilton in Albuquerque. Manager of Member Services Veronica Flores and Benefit Coordinator Diana Ornelas stopped by to discuss this event.

Cano Health intends to celebrate grandparents for national grandparents day and help them bond with their grandchildren. “We wanted to go ahead and celebrate our grandparents and help them build and strengthen the relationship with their grandchildren,” said Flores.

The gala will feature mariachis, entertainment and participants will also get a chance to nominate the grandparents of the year.

For more information, click here.