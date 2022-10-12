Cano Health is adding a new dental program. If people take care of their dental hygiene, and their dental services their overall health is going to be much better.

Cano Health is already making an impact in New Mexico and closing the gaps in health care by addressing the “A-B-C’s,” which stands for: access, group you belong to, and the cost.

Aside from the opening of Cano Dental, the Rio Rancho location will be hosting a free Halloween block party. People don’t need to be a Cano members, everyone is welcome to participate in the spooky festivities. For more information visit their website canohealth.com.