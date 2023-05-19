Parkinson’s Disease is a devastating brain disorder that roughly 500 thousand Americans are diagnosed with. However often times many individuals go undiagnosed or are misdiagnosed making that number likely higher.

This leads to the question, can parkinsons be reversed? Dr. Stevie DeJuan Springer explained in some way yes you can by changing your diet.

Add vitamin b2 twice a day to your diet

reduce iron

avoid red meats

vegetables and fruits

turkey bean chili – good brain food

oats

blackberries

For more information, you can visit drspringerwiseandwell.com.