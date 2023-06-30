For the first time, Calvary Church is hosting its annual freedom celebration at Balloon Fiesta Park. The event will feature a wide range of entertainment from live music and extreme sports demos to food trucks, family-friendly rides, games and more.

Calvary Church invites the community to come out and celebrate the ‘Freedom Celebration’ on July 1 at Balloon Fiesta Park. They believe that this event deserves to be big for everyone to enjoy. The event runs from 4:30 p.m. -10 p.m. There will be free parking, and they encourage people to take Alameda to San Mateo to Balloon Fiesta Park. For more information visit freedomabq.org.

