Calvary Church is inviting everyone to come out for their Christmas services this year. On December 23 and 24, the church will hold services consisting of worship, a special live production, a message from Pastor Skip Heitzig, holiday treats, and more.

Calvary will host two services on Saturday, Dec. 23; one will be at 4:30 p.m., and the other will be at 6:30 p.m. The church will also host two services on Sunday, Dec. 24; one will be at 9 a.m., and the other will be at 11 a.m.

This year’s service theme is “In Service to The King,” telling a story from the perspective of three characters who played a part in the Christmas story events. Calvary is making the service even larger this year with live animals, flying angels, and more.

“A lot of people live in the glory day of what God used to do or what once happened. But our hope is that everyone leaves with a renewed sense of ‘I want to have a re-encounter, a new encounter, with the king, and I want to walk out of here changed with a new hope and a new purpose and focus,'” says Executive Pastor Nate Heitzig.

Calvary Church wants to welcome community members to come as they are to the service to experience the Christmas message. To learn more about the upcoming service and what you can expect, click here.