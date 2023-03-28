If you’re a high school upperclassman or recent high school graduate and are interested in pursuing a career in the arts listen up. The Mayor’s Creative Youth Corps is a pre-professional, paid summer mentorship program that’s providing an array of arts-based, leadership opportunities.

If you are a current sophomore and will be a junior next year in high school they want you to apply. The application is currently open until Friday. Throughout the 2-month long program youth will be paired with a mentorship host site learning the in and out of how they run their organization.

The cohort also participates in weekly professional development sessions and helps in the planning of community engagement events both through the City and via their host sites.

They are also looking for people interested in summer jobs as rec leaders, bike mechanics, and lifeguards. For more job openings and to apply visit cabq.gov/jobs.