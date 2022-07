ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Busy Bee Frozen Custard has been serving up some unique frozen treats around the Albuquerque area for about four years now. From a tent vendor at the Farmers Market to buying a self-sustained frozen custard trailer, they are growing and it’s no surprise why – quality and delicious frozen custard.

You can find out where they’ll be next on their Facebook page.