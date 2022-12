Burying Caesar was formed in July 2014. They are based in Albuquerque, N.M. and Columbus, OH. The band of four has released two albums, ‘Burying Caesar’ and ‘Alabaster Bay’, along with a number of singles. Burying Caesar played their single, “Old Man Winter,” on New Mexico Living. To discover more, visit https://www.buryingcaesar.com/home.

