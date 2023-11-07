Burque Live is bringing fun and family-friendly events to downtown Albuquerque with the Nightbird experience. With live music, art, local food, and more in a trolly trip, the experience is one that both visitors and locals can enjoy.

The Nightbird Trolly Experience will be offered on November 10, November 24, and December 8, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Starting at Lapis Room in Old Town, attendees will go on a trip to Flyby Provisions via trolley; the trolly trips will leave at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. from Lapis Room.

Tickets for the event are $25 and can be purchased at this link. To learn more about the Nightbird experience, click here. Flyby Provisions and Lapis Room are both offering 20% off ticket costs on their Instagram profiles by using the code “NIGHTBIRD20” at checkout.