Empowering businesses and non-profit organizations for community growth is what the ‘Buen Vecinos program’ aims to do. This innovative fundraising program was launched by the Hispano Chamber of Commerce and aims to create a vibrant ecosystem where businesses flourish, communities thrive, and social impact is amplified. Now they are gearing up for a fun fundraiser that will support this mission.

The ‘Buen Vecino’ program was started in 2020 and was made to help businesses that were struggling with their membership so they could have continued to have their resources. After the COVID-19 pandemic ended they thought about how they could fundraise money and that’s when they decided a Golf Tournament would be the best way.

The end of the Summer Bash will be July 26 from 5 p.m. -9 p.m., at Top Golf. They have planned a full gold tournament. Top Golf will take care of the scoring system and will present awards at the end. They are inviting anyone who has a small business or anyone that would want to participate and play some golf. They are also adding a networking event, they want the community to bring their business cards and talk with people at the event that could benefit them and their small business. To register for the event visit ahcnm.org.