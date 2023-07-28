The Kenny Wayne Shepherd band is a multi-platinum-selling band with new music on the way. The band is currently out on tour and are performing at the Sandia Resort and Casino opening for Buddy Guy Friday, July 28. Kenny Wayne Shepherd sat down with New Mexico Living to talk about Friday’s show, new music, and more.

As multi-Grammy Award-winning blues icon Buddy Guy begins his 2023 Damn Right Farewell Tour, he has announced four additional co-headlining tour dates with fellow guitar slinger Kenny Wayne Shepherd. Guy’s Farewell Tour is the culmination of what has been a legendary career.

Doors open at 7:00 p.m. and the show begins at 8:00 p.m. There are still tickets available here.