On the road again for yet another U.S. tour. Singer/songwriter Bryan Bielanski is bringing energy and charisma with his new album “Bryan’s super happy fun time 3.” Although he’s inspired by some of the Rock and Roll greats Bryan’s distinct music style truly makes the listener feel alive. That world tour is making a couple of stops right here in the Land of Enchantment.

He will be performing at Joy Junction on May 17 and Molly’s Bar in Tijeras on May 18. For more information visit bryanssuperhappyfuntime.com.