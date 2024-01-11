The professionals at Bosque Mental Health Associates Inc. work to instill hope in all their clients. With an exceptional team of therapists offering life-changing help, the outpatient behavioral health agency is committed to holding high standards; Bosque Mental Health not only serves its clients but focuses on supporting its therapists and staff as well.

Cathy Schueler, Boqsue Mental Health’s CEO, says that following the COVID-19 pandemic, more and more people want to get care from mental health professionals. Schueler points to factors like isolation, increased time with family, and lack of social activities to explain the increase in mental health needs worldwide.

Due to the influx of interest, Bosque’s waitlist for clients is growing, and the practice is looking to hire more therapists. “We know that exceptional care for our clients begins with a thriving, healthy team of therapists,” says Schueler. To learn more about getting help from or working for Bosque Mental Health Associates Inc., click here.