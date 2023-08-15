After a three-year hiatus, Bernco’s Bosque Chile Fest is making a return. The two-day event will be taking over Expo New Mexico this weekend.

The festival will take place Aug. 19 and 20 at the Villa Hispana. The fest includes food, art, music, and culture. Local artisans will also be on hand to sell candles, honey, and more. The first 500 people will get a free T-shirt. They are calling it ‘Coachella with Chile,’ said Catherine Lopez, Events and Marketing Manager.

Along with all things chile, a local lineup of bands will also bring the heat for Salsa Night Saturday, starting with Albuquerque’s DJ Pancho, followed by a fun-filled salsa lesson with Jessica Montoya. Tickets are $12.50 for a single day or $20 for both days. Children ages two and under are free.

To view the full entertainment lineup, click here. To purchase tickets, click here.

