Blush Medical Spa provides many services for both health and beauty, making it more than just a medical spa. The business offers Botox, fillers, facials, lash extensions, body contouring, microneedling, and so much more, all with the highest quality of care.

Every Friday, the spa holds a concierge clinic that sees self-pay clients, even providing services like hormone replacement and weight loss. Blush Medical Spa says its weight loss program is unique because the spa addresses every element of the change, from mental health to diet and even skin repair.

The long wait times and lack of availability of basic medical care in Albuquerque pushed Blush to open its self-pay clinic, giving community members more options for healthcare. To learn more about Blush Medical Spa and all the services that they offer, click here.