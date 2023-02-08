Since 1911, Blue Bell Creameries has been creating top-of-the-line ice cream that’s enjoyed across 23 states. Lucky for us we here in New Mexico are one of those 23 states that get to indulge in the classic flavors, as well as the new 30 to 40 flavors they introduce each year.

Blue Bell has launched a new flavor called ‘I ♥ Cereal’ which has a flavor of fruity cereal, combined with confetti sprinkles and coated fruity cereal pieces. This is available in pints for only a limited time. Milk is the number one ingredient in their ice cream. The mixture of vanilla ice cream represents the milk, and the fruity cereal pieces are just like what you would enjoy in your bowl for breakfast.

For more information visit bluebell.com.