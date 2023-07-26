Blue Bell is celebrating National Ice Cream Month by rolling out a new flavor, ‘Monster Cookie Dough’.

National Ice Cream Month was started in 1984 by President Ronald Reagan. He noticed that a large amount of the population enjoyed ice cream and decided to name July as the National Month for Ice Cream.

Blue Bell celebrates National Ice Cream Month with a delicious new flavor, Monster Cookie Dough. The flavor is a creamy vanilla-flavored ice cream with hints of brown sugar, loaded with peanut butter monster cookie dough pieces, candy-coated chocolate pieces, and dark chocolate-flavored chunks.

