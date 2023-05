Blue Bell Ice Cream is rolling out a new flavor today, Dr.Pepper Float. For 116 years, Blue Bell Ice Cream has been the gold standard when it comes to the ice cream game. Two iconic brands showcasing a creamy vanilla swirl and a Dr.Pepper flavored survey. For more information visit bluebell.com.

Blue Bell Creameries was founded in 1907. At the time, it was known as the Brenham Creamery Company, but it didn’t start serving ice cream outside Texas until the late 1980s.