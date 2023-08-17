Blossoms & Bones Ghost Ranch Music Festival is back celebrating its third year. This two-day music adventure takes place at the home and studio of legendary artist Georgia O’Keeffe in the heart of the dramatic and ancient landscape of Abiquiú that inspired her most iconic works.

When they thought of the perfect place to hold this festival someone mentioned Abiquiú and Ghost Ranch. That’s really where the idea to host it there came about. Since O’Keeffe is New Mexican they couldn’t think of another place that would represent her better.

Blossom and Bones Ghost Ranch Music Festival will be August 25 and August 26 . For more information visit ghostranchmusicfest.com/artists.