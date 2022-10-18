The Vortex Theatre is getting ready to premiere its production of ‘Blood Knot‘ this weekend. Blood Knot is a parable of two brothers who share a one-room shack near Port Elizabeth, South Africa in the 1960s.

Following the stories of two brothers who have different fathers is a very real and challenging topic to address. Zachariah is dark-skinned and Morris, light-skinned. Saving to buy a farm where they may retire, Morris does the cooking and cleaning while Zach earns money for them both. When Morris joins a lonely hearts club on his brother’s behalf, they find themselves awaiting the visit of a white woman who will never arrive. This play is a two-man show, that has brought the actors to appreciate the bond that two brothers can have.

‘Blood Knot‘ premieres Friday, October 21, and runs through November 13. Fridays and Saturdays the show starts at 7:30 p.m. Sundays at 2 p.m. Ticket prices range from $19-$24 available at www.vortexabq.org