Blake’s Lotaburger relaunched its “LOTA Heart Program” and its mission is to make a difference in the communities where we live and work.

In March, Blake’s Lotaburer began the program with its employees working in the warehouse of Roadrunner Food Bank to help lessen hunger problems in New Mexico. As part of their LOTA Heart Program, they encourage the community to volunteer around town. They invite the community to join their team or to join them when they volunteer, for more information visit lotaburger.com/inthecommunity.