Serving the state of New Mexico in more ways than one. Blake’s Lotaburger is homegrown right here in New Mexico serving up some of the best burgers, burritos, and chicken the state has to offer. But that’s not all Blake’s is doing for the Land of Enchantment. They are also joining forces with several organizations in the state to fight the issue of food insecurity.

Albuquerque Isotopes game attendees are encouraged to bring canned food items to any of the baseball games from Tuesday, July 25 through Sunday, July 30. Alternatively, they can also donate during non-game hours between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park, in the administrative offices. The food drive coincides with two themed-night games including JustServe Night scheduled for Thursday, July 27, and Green Chile Cheeseburger Night on Saturday, July 29. Both events are sponsored by Blake’s Lotaburger.

To learn more about LOTA Heart, please visit Lotaburger.com/InTheCommunity.