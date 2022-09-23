Locals giving back. Since 1952, Blake’s Lotaburger has become a staple in New Mexico with the green chile cheeseburgers, breakfast burritos and more. Now they are working to take part in the Lobo Cancer Challenge.

Blake’s has brought together a team and has become the title sponsor of the Lobo Cancer Challenge. They have had this title since they even started. The challenge will take place on September 24 to fundraise for The University of New Mexico Comprehensive Cancer Center. It will be located at the University Stadium.

Those who are interested in supporting Blake’s efforts can donate to the Lobo Cancer Challenge. To learn more, visit the website.