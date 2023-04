Blake’s Burrito it’s a classic, breakfast staple. April 6 is National Burrito Day. Even though Blake’s Lotaburger is known for its delicious burgers they’ve also perfected the breakfast burrito like you never tasted before.

On April 6, Blake’s is offering double points if you order a Breakfast Burrito through the app, and you get an option to get double bacon when you order at any Blakes.

Seven burrito options:

– Chorizo

– Carne adobada

– Bacon

– Sausage

– Classic with bean

– Classic