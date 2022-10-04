Blake’s Lotaburger, an iconic breakfast burrito, will be feeding thousands of people in the early mornings of Ballon Fiesta. Now celebrating 70 years in business, they are excited to be back at the Balloon Fiesta.

Blake’s has been serving Balloon Fiesta and balloonists since 2003. They have prepared a 40×40 ft. tent that will be staffed with some of the best staff from New Mexico restaurants and the Corporate office. One unique thing about our food, said Lannie Ziemann, Marketing Liaison, Blake’s Lotaburgers is that “Blake’s only uses only fresh, high-quality ingredients such as fresh-cracked eggs and premium bacon and it’s just really become a staple on our menu along with our burger.”

