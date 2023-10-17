Bishop’s Lodge is a legendary landmark that brings together the beauty of the region and the history of New Mexico. The New Mexico stay just won the Condé Nest Traveler’s award for the best resort in the Mountain West for 2023.

Those looking to escape in the Land of Enchantment can visit the 317-acre property, which borders the Santa Fe National Forest. With expansive indoor and outdoor spaces, the lodge includes horse stables, a fitness center, a pool, an onsite stream for fly fishing, dining venues, and more.

The lodge has a rich history in New Mexico:

“Settled more than 150 years ago by Bishop Jean Baptiste Lamy, this iconic Santa Fe landmark has undergone a sensitive restoration to preserve its distinctive Southwestern Heritage for the next generation. Explore our vibrant culture of discovery and expression through nature-driven adventures, visual arts, ancient healing arts, culinary journeys, and memorable celebrations.” Bishop’s Lodge’s website

