Starting a new Christmas tradition right here in the Duke City. Big Jim Farms is rolling out a new seasonal celebration called Winter of Enchantment.

The event runs all winter long at Big Jim Farms between November 24 and December 31. Local vendors and food trucks will be on hand and alcoholic beverages will be available from Steelbender Brewhouse and Sheehan Winery. To learn more, visit https://www.bigjimfarms.com/.