Big Brother Big Sister of Central New Mexico invites the community to come out and participate in their bowling fundraiser event ‘Bowl For Kids’ Sake‘ on May 13.

Bowl for Kids’ Sake is Big Brothers Big Sisters’ largest annual fundraising. This event has been held across the country for over 50 years. The money raised through this campaign will be used to support quality mentoring matches between caring adult volunteers and at-risk children in New Mexico. Their goal for 2023 is to raise $100,000 which will be helping nearly 1,600 children. That helps kids build confidence, stay in school, graduate, and achieve success in life. They are always looking for mentor recruitment, they ask for an hour per week.

The fundraising event will be held at Skidmore’s Holiday Bowl, 7515 Lomas Boulevard Northeast, Albuquerque, NM 87110.

Bowling Time Slots: May 13

11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

If you would like to donate visit bowlnm.org.