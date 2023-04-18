The Better Business Bureau is hosting “Secure Your ID: Shred Day” on April 22. The shredding and the e-recycling event help consumers and businesses securely destroy documents and help prevent identity theft.

For recycling, people can bring a maximum of two large garbage bags or two boxes for the secure destruction of paper documents will be allowed for destruction. They ask the public to remove any 3-ring binders, plastics, CDs, or photographs.

The services are free, and attendees are encouraged to bring paper documents that contain personal and/or financial information to be destroyed. The event will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Black Dog Shredding, 2800 Vassar Drive NE Suite A, Albuquerque, NM 87107.