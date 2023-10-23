The Sugar Skull Fun Run is right around the corner, and whether you want to run or walk, the community event has something for everyone to enjoy. Bernalillo County’s Sugar Skull Fun Run will take place on Sunday, October 29.

Run participants can choose from a timed 5K run/walk, which starts at 8 a.m., or an untimed one-mile strut and stroll, which starts at 9:15 a.m. Registration for the stroll is $25, and pets are welcome to come along. Registration for the 5K is free for children five years old and younger, $25 for children ages six to 11, and $40 for participants ages 12 and older.

Event registration includes a Sugar Skull Fun Run t-shirt, designed by local artist Morgan Loven. The run will take place along Tingley Drive, between Central Avenue and Eighth Street, with free parking at the ABQ BioPark’s Bugarium Parking Lot.

Participants are encouraged to come in their best Día de los Muertos attire. To register for the event, click here. To learn more about the event, click here.